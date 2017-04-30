Relevant facts and figures in the 2017 Nova Scotia election campaign
HALIFAX — Facts about the 31-day Nova Scotia election, which will be held on May 30:
Major parties: Liberals, New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives.
Leaders: Premier Stephen McNeil (Liberal), Jamie Baillie (Progressive Conservative), Gary Burrill (NDP).
Ridings: 51
Standings at dissolution: Liberal 34, Progressive Conservative 10, NDP 5, Independent 1, Vacant 1.
Main campaign issues: Labour relations, health care, economy and jobs.
Most recent general election: October 8, 2013
Number of eligible voters in 2013: 720,077