Top N.L. bureaucrat accused of conflict of interest by Tories resigns

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador premier's office says the province's top bureaucrat has resigned.

In a release Sunday night, a spokeswoman for Premier Dwight Ball says Bernard Coffey's resignation has been accepted.

Michelle Cannizzaro says Ball will address the departure of Coffey as clerk of the executive council on Monday.

Coffey — who is a lawyer in private practice — represents a person who is suing provincial energy corporation Nalcor Energy in a wrongful dismissal suit.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have said that amounts to a conflict of interest, but Ball has contended any legal services Coffey was providing were being done on his personal time.

This is the latest among several departures of high-ranking staff since the Liberals won a majority in the fall of 2015.