24-year-old motorcycle rider dies after losing control on P.E.I. road
STRATFORD, P.E.I. — Collision analysts are trying to determine the cause of an accident that killed a 24-year-old motorcycle rider in P.E.I.
Police say the accident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Route 1 in Stratford.
They say the motorcycle was heading north when it left the road.
The rider, from New Haven, was alone on the bike.
A section of Route 1 was closed while police gathered evidence, but has since been reopened.