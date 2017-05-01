Alberta provides tax relief for properties hit by 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The Alberta government is providing more than $7 million in tax relief for families whose properties were affected by last spring's Fort McMurray wildfire.
The province is providing up to $2 million to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to compensate for education property taxes in 2017.
That's on top of $5.1 million granted earlier this year for 2016 education property tax relief.
The municipality will set the criteria for providing compensation to residents.
About 2,600 homes were burned by the fire last May that forced more than 88,000 people to flee the oilsands city.