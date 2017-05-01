Alberta provides tax relief for properties hit by 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The Alberta government is providing more than $7 million in tax relief for families whose properties were affected by last spring's Fort McMurray wildfire.

The province is providing up to $2 million to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to compensate for education property taxes in 2017.

That's on top of $5.1 million granted earlier this year for 2016 education property tax relief.

The municipality will set the criteria for providing compensation to residents.