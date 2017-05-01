Anti-capitalists take to the streets in Montreal to denounce 'scheming' rich

MONTREAL — Anti-capitalists marched through downtown Montreal on Monday to disturb what they claimed were the corporate playgrounds of the scheming rich.

For the 10th consecutive year, a group calling itself the "anticapitalist convergence" organized a march in the city to celebrate International Workers' Day, also known as May Day.

Similar protests took place around the world.

The slogan of this year's protest was, "They are rich because we are poor and we are right to revolt."

Protesters marched through the city's downtown, where "the rich mingle and scheme," according to a news release published Monday by the group.

The neighbourhood's bank offices, luxury hotels, restaurants and private nightclubs are places "where this 'elite' of vultures decide how we should live our lives, while maintaining us in misery and precarity."

The anti-capitalist group claims the government's steps to balance the budget and to reduce debt "is the same capitalist logic that which gets worse and worse each year."

Capitalism is the cause of ecosystem destruction around the world, growing wealth inequality as well as "community and ethnic marginalization," the group said.