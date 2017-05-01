Canadian musical 'Come From Away' receives two Chita Rivera Award nods

NEW YORK, United Nations — Canadian musical "Come From Away" is adding to its growing list of award nominations with nods from the Chita Rivera Awards.

The Sept. 11-inspired production was nominated for outstanding ensemble in a Broadway show, and outstanding choreography for Kelly Devine.

Gander, N.L., is the setting for "Come From Away," which explores the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The remote East Coast town's population doubled as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Formerly known as the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, the prize has been named for legendary actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera, a two-time Tony winner.

The Chita Rivera Awards honour the best of theatrical dance and choreography on and off Broadway as well as in film and TV.

Toronto-raised Sergio Trujillo received an outstanding choreography nod for "A Bronx Tale." The production was also recognized with a nomination for outstanding ensemble in a Broadway show.

"Come From Away" recently scored nominations from the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The homegrown production is expected to be a contender for the Tony Awards, which will announce its nominations on Tuesday.