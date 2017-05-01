Saskatchewan to invoke notwithstanding clause for Catholic school funding

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says it will invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms so it can keep Catholic school funding for non-Catholic students.

Premier Brad Wall says the decision is about protecting the rights of parents and students to choose the schools that work best for their families, regardless of their faith.

"I have asked the ministers of education and justice to begin preparing legislation to invoke the notwithstanding clause to protect choice in our school system," Wall said Monday.

"We wanted to announce this now to provide clarity and provide parents with the assurance that they will be able to continue to choose the kind of school they want their children to attend."

The move is in response to a Court of Queen's Bench ruling that said provincial government funding of non-minority faith students attending separate schools infringes on religious neutrality and equality rights.

But the government says that decision would force about 10,000 non-Catholic students out of Catholic schools, if it's allowed to stand. The government says the ruling could also jeopardize provincial funding for 26 other faith-based schools.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures the authority to override certain portions of the charter for a five-year term.

The Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association said last week parents are concerned about the decision and fear their children could be forced to switch schools.

The court ruling stems from a lawsuit over the province's policy of funding separate schools based solely on student enrolment without regard to the student's religious affiliation.

The dispute started in 2003 when the Yorkdale School Division, now Good Spirit School Division, closed its kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school in the town of Theodore due to declining enrolment. The division planned to bus its 42 students to the community of Springside, 17 kilometres away.

In response, a local group created its own Catholic school division and opened St. Theodore Roman Catholic School.

That prompted Good Spirit School Division to launch a lawsuit claiming the creation of the new school division was not to serve Catholics in the community, but rather to prevent the students from being bused to a neighbouring town.

Wall said April 26 that the decision "simply cannot stand."

He said there could be massively overpopulated public schools and empty or near empty separate schools, and the viability of community schools would be at risk.

Public Schools of Saskatchewan said the province is ignoring that the ruling says government funding of non-Catholic students to attend Catholic schools violate Canada's Constitution.

It also said any disruption caused by students moving from separate schools "is a product of the unilateral decision of Catholic schools to admit those students."