Former Windsor teacher pleads guilty to sex-related charge involving student
WINDSOR, Ont. — A former teacher from Windsor, Ont., has pleaded guilty to a sex-related charge involving a student.
Christina Albini pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference on Monday.
Court heard that the parents of a 14-year-old male student found a cellphone that had been given to him by the now 43-year-old teacher.
Court heard the phone contained nude photos of Albini.
Court heard Albini and the boy had professed their love for each other and had a sexual relationship between January 2016 to July 2016, when she was arrested.
Albini's lawyer Pat Ducharme says his client is facing a minimum sentence of one year behind bars. (CKLW)