Funeral today for soldier killed in Alberta training exercise accident

KITCHENER, Ont. — A funeral service will be held today in southwestern Ontario for a soldier who died in a training exercise accident in Alberta.

Thirty-four-year-old Sergeant Robert Dynerowicz died last Tuesday after his LAV-three armoured vehicle crashed during a live-fire exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Dynerowicz joined the army in 2005 and was a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, a regiment based at C-F-B Petawawa in Ontario.

He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

His funeral will be held this morning in his hometown of Kitchener, Ont. (at the Henry Walser funeral home).

