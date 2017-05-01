Premier to comment on resignation of bureaucrat accused of conflict of interest

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is expected to comment today on the resignation of the province's top bureaucrat.

In a release late Sunday, a spokeswoman for Ball says Bernard Coffey's resignation as clerk of the executive council has been accepted.

Michelle Cannizzaro says Ball will address Coffey's departure later today.

Coffey, who is a lawyer in private practice, represents a person who is suing provincial energy corporation Nalcor Energy in a wrongful dismissal suit.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have said that amounts to a conflict of interest, but Ball has contended any legal services Coffey was providing were being done on his personal time.