Quebec shipyard shrugs off Norman controversy, touts benefits of new supply ship

OTTAWA — The Quebec shipbuilding company at the centre of the RCMP's case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is shrugging off the controversy, and says it is on track to deliver a new supply ship for the navy this fall.

Chantier-Davie is even pitching a number of other projects to the Liberal government, including the idea of leasing icebreakers to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Davie has been under the microscope since court documents emerged last week in which the RCMP allege Norman leaked government secrets to the shipbuilding company.

The Mounties allege Norman was upset that the Liberals were reconsidering a $700-million plan hatched by the Conservatives to have Davie to convert a civilian ship into an interim supply vessel for the navy.

John Schmidt, who is overseeing the project, wouldn't comment on the RCMP's case against Norman, which includes an email in which he suggests trying to pressure a federal minister to stick with Davie.

But he told The Canadian Press that the supply-ship project, which the Liberals decided to move ahead on, is on budget and entering its final phase, with delivery planned for the fall.