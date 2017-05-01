Senior clerics write to Trudeau to urge feds for more help for South Sudan

OTTAWA — Senior clerics from three of the country's largest religious denominations are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for more help for South Sudan.

The letter to Trudeau, released today, urges the federal Liberal government to increase aid to the country and to speak out about the food crisis there.

It's signed by Bishop Douglas Crosby, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops; Archbishop Fred J. Hiltz, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada; and Rev. Douglas H. Rollwage, moderator of the 2016 general assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Canada.

They commend the government on the help the government has already provided to South Sudan, but say more must be done.

The bishops want Trudeau to encourage the international community to provide more aid and to help protect human rights in South Sudan.

They also want him to work with Canadian businesses at home and abroad, as well as with the international community, to prevent weapons reaching South Sudan.

The bishops say 20 million people face hunger in South Sudan, as well as Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria.

South Sudan is also in the throes of a human rights crisis, with atrocities committed by both government and opposition forces, they said.