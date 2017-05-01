Strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Yukon and northwestern B.C.

WHITEHORSE — A series of earthquakes shook parts of western Yukon and northern B.C. early this morning.

Natural Resource Canada says a quake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was centred about 77 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska and 127 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports several other earthquakes in the area at around the same time, including one that measured 5.2.