Trump protectionism has EU looking to Canada, says agriculture minister

OTTAWA — The EU's agriculture minister says the Trump administration's protectionism approach means European food and drink companies are seeking new opportunities in Canada.

Phil Hogan tells The Canadian Press that's one reason why he is leading a trade mission of 60 European firms to Canada this week.

Hogan says he left that European business delegation at home while he was in Washington last week for talks with U.S. officials.

And he says he's confident Parliament will ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal before the summer break, which will mean more than 90 per cent of it will take effect under what is called provisional application.

Negotiations towards a similar EU-U.S. trade deal are not officially dead, but Hogan says that with Trump in the White House, they are currently on hold.