Waterloo company faces fine after employee injured in workplace

WATERLOO, Ont. — A food processing company based in Waterloo, Ont., is facing a fine in connection to a workplace injury suffered by one of its employees.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour says Sunwest Food Processors Ltd. pleaded guilty to violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act and must now pay a $55,000 fine.

The ministry says the incident took place last June when a worker servicing a food processing machine noticed that some of the meat due to be cut had gotten stuck.

The worker pushed the meat down while the machine was still running and sustained undisclosed injuries from one of the steel rotor blades inside the food processing device.