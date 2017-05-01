Debate: Who should get to speak on campus?

This seemingly never-ending cycle is now as much a part of the university experience as frosh week and exam stress.

A controversial speaker is invited to campus – often by a conservative student group – and a fierce backlash ensues over the guest’s alleged sexist, racist, transphobic, anti-gay or anti-immigrant views (among other possibilities).

The event is either cancelled entirely or it descends into chaos, with left- and right-wing student groups shouting at each other and at the speaker, occasionally even coming to blows.

That’s exactly what happened last week at the University of California Berkeley, where far-right darling Ann Coulter was invited to speak. The talk was called off due to very real security concerns – the campus erupted into violence in February after avowed racist Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to appear.

And vocal protests follow University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson wherever he goes. Peterson has drawn ire for saying he won’t address transgender and non-binary people by their preferred pronouns.

A planned debate between Peterson and three other professors turned into a solo talk after the others backed out. Peterson struggled to be heard over cowbells, air horns and chants. He finished his talk outdoors, standing on a bench.

And those are only incidents from the past few months.

It’s a tough line to walk: Universities are supposed to be places where debates happen about anything and everything, with no restrictions on academic freedom. On the other hand, higher education has traditionally excluded people from marginalized groups.



We brought together three viewpoints on the thorny issue of when – if ever – to limit speech on campus.

All interviews below have been edited and condensed for brevity.

POV: 'Free speech' has been used to disguise hatred

Denio Lourenco

LGBTQ co-ordinator, U of T Mississauga student union

I think what we are witnessing at U of T and other campuses in Canada and the U.S. are students who are making it clear that racism, transphobia, Islamophobia, and ableism will not be tolerated in educational environments where students are paying tens of thousands of dollars to learn and launch their careers.

While we believe that higher education institutions should be places where people can share different ideas and opinions, there are limitations to that – when classrooms are transformed into hostile learning environments and when a basic respect for humanity is lost.

Language can be constituted as violence, because when used in a violent manner, it causes pain. Not to mention the potential effect of producing physical violence as was demonstrated by the death threats that queer, trans, and black students at U of T received following Professor Jordan Peterson's disturbing comments.

I think we need to challenge this myth that people like Jordan Peterson are making valuable contributions to academia. Peterson admits that he has limited knowledge on gender, theories of gender, or experience with trans people. What he's actually discussing is his own personal opinion, which is rooted in prejudice.

Ten months ago I would have defined the phrase "free speech" as the right to express an idea or opinion without censorship, so long as that speech does not threaten or discriminate against a person or group ... However, today, "free speech" has been used as a tool to disguise and protect people's hatred and personal prejudices.

Being a (women’s and gender studies) major, I often studied issues pertaining to trans people and other gender-related topics, including the support, criticism, and limits on free speech following Peterson's comments and how these ideas have real-life consequences on students and society as a whole.

One significant class discussion began with the notion that university campuses have always been places where different ideas, opinions, and viewpoints were welcome no matter how controversial. Yet these are the same institutions that would not admit women or people of colour until they were met with resistance.

POV: Campus should be a 'safe space' - for ideas



Stephen Hicks

Professor of philosophy, Rockford University

Expert in philosophy of education

My thought is if we’re devoting university funds to something, we should be inviting people who are scholars. Someone like Ann Coulter? I’m not going to be inclined, as a nerd academic, to invite that person.

But if that person is invited, I’d tell my students, “Here’s her point. It’s out there. Part of your education is to be aware of it.” If she’s really bad, we should be able to out-argue her. Part of life is learning that your views are going to be challenged. You’re going to be offended. That’s your character education.

(When it comes to freedom of speech on campus), it is always is the worst case you have to defend: porn, neo-Nazis, people who are doing very offensive things in the art world with crucifixes. Those are always going to be the test cases.

Even if you personally find them disagreeable or repugnant, we can handle things in an open fashion. University should teach you how to make nuanced judgments and recognize degree.

I tell my students the way we handle (conflicts) as civilized human beings who are interested in truth is by encouraging people to read the hard arguments on both sides, recognize that intellectuals disagree, and respect their fellow students. If that is taught, that’s what the students will learn and what they will practice.

There’s something important going on here, in the intellectual world. Influential intellectuals argue that there’s no such thing as truth, rationality or objectivity. And if in a deep way you believe that, you stop trying to reach the truth and be rational. Any tactic or strategy to get your group’s view to prevail (becomes okay).

The broadest label for this is postmodernism. A lot of this (viewpoint) is most widely held in humanities departments. And student activists are coming from a handful of departments disproportionately – sociology, anthropology, literature and various race, class and gender studies programs.

These ideas about speech are a pretty explicit part of postmodernism: If you don’t think that speech is a tool we use for capturing our understanding of the world objectively and communicating it clearly, then you don’t treat speech as something that’s about civil debate. Speech becomes a weapon that is being used against ‘our’ interests.

If you think there are your views, and everyone else is Hitler, that’s a problem with you. You’re not an educated mind yet.

POV: Student protesters are missing out

Zachary Strong

Youth leader

Recent grad in Engineering Physics & Management at McMaster University

People who invite speakers like (avowed racist and misogynist) Milo Yiannoupoulos aren't doing themselves any favours. Dialogue has to go both ways, and inviting someone provocative in the name of "free speech" doesn't help the cause in any meaningful way. For speakers like Jordan Peterson … who actually have articulate commentary to offer, that's a different case entirely.

Part of university is learning to engage with really tough ideas. If you just try to shut down something you don’t agree with, you lose out on actually understanding someone else’s opinion.

Usually there’s a question and answer period where you can ask tough questions of the speaker. Being able to construct arguments and advocate for what you believe in is really important.

So when students go and just blow air horns and yell and scream, they’re also missing out on the practice that they need to construct arguments.

I find modern activists will use people’s shame against them. Jordan Peterson for example, has been labelled transphobic. And you don’t want to be racist or sexist or transphobic, so you shut up and don’t voice your opinion.

Students and young people now are not allowed to fail and deal with negative emotions. When they get into a situation where they have to confront ideas that they really don’t agree with, it’s actually really distressing.

I think students’ attitudes toward university have also changed. University is more of a transactional thing now, where students go to school for a degree, not an experience.

And universities let the experience be transactional. I don’t think they really push students outside of their comfort zone anymore. I think they’re afraid of getting bad press.

I can’t remember the last time I saw two professors in university debate something. This is one of the only places where people vehemently disagree on something, and shake hands and continue to work together as colleagues. Academics are intimidated by students.