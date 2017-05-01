Woman in Guelph, Ont., charged after allegedly throwing knife at neighbour

GUELPH, Ont. — Police say attempts to look out for a neighbour's safety went awry on the weekend in Guelph, Ont.

They say two women heard an argument coming from the home next to theirs and went over to make sure everyone was alright.

Guelph police say the women's knocks were answered by a woman holding a knife.

When the two women retreated, police allege the third woman threw the knife at them and struck one of them in the chest.

No one was seriously injured.