Alberta highway worker struck while on the job, in serious condition

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alta. — A highway worker is in serious, potentially life-threatening condition after being struck while on the job northeast of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

CTV Edmonton reports the crash happened about 7:45 a.m. on Monday on Highway 15.

The 38-year-old man was flown to University of Alberta hospital via air ambulance.

The 63-year-old male driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Police shut down the affected section of highway for several hours Monday morning, but it was later reopened.

City of Fort Saskatchewan officials confirmed the worker is with North West Paving, a company hired by the city to patch potholes.

“We’ve spoken to the member company and they’re shocked, and no matter how often it occurs it creates the same amount of shock and concern,” said Jim Rivait, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association.

Rivait said the incident serves as another reminder of the dangers road construction crews face every day, especially with the busy road construction season ahead.

“I think people just have to be very aware and there are serious consequences when they are not,” Rivait said.