Arcade Fire's Regine Chassagne, Win Butler to receive Quebec cultural honour

QUEBEC — Arcade Fire's Regine Chassagne and Win Butler are being recognized by Quebec's government for their roles as cultural ambassadors for the province.

The vocalists are among 18 honourees set to receive this year's Companion of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters, a recognition for "outstanding contributions to the diversity and vitality of Quebec culture."

The event will be held at Montreal's Phi Centre on May 29.

Other recipients include Roger Frappier, producer of numerous influential Quebecois films, including "Jesus of Montreal," "La Grande Seduction" and "The Decline of the American Empire"; and children's entertainer Kim Yaroshevskaya, who also starred in the CBC drama "Home Fires" in the early 1980s.

Created in 2015, the recognition focuses on artists, writers and other patrons of the arts.

Past honourees include the late musician Leonard Cohen as well as directors Denys Arcand, Denis Villeneuve and Xavier Dolan.

The list of this year's Companion of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters recipients:

Jacques Brault — Literature

Win Butler and Regine Chassagne — Music

Michel Dallaire — Architecture and design

Rene Derouin — Visual arts

Yvon Deschamps — Humour

Diane Dufresne — Music and visual arts

Denise Filiatrault — Theatre, cinema and music

Roger Frappier — Cinema

Phoebe Greenberg — Visual or digital arts patron

Pierre Lassonde — Visual arts patron

Kent Nagano — Concert music

Lorraine Pintal — Theatre

Michel Rabagliati — Comics

Charles Richard-Hamelin — Concert music

Florent Vollant — Music

Vincent Warren — Dance