Body of second missing Alberta hunter found; search continues for two others

FORT CHIPEWYAN, Alta. — Searchers have discovered a second body in their quest to find four men who disappeared during a hunting trip last month in northeastern Alberta.

RCMP say the body was recovered just before 5:00 p.m. Monday from the Rocher River.

The man's name has not been released, but police say an autopsy will be done in Edmonton at a later date.

RCMP divers, volunteers and others are continuing to search for the two remaining men.

The body of Walter Ladouceur, a 42-year-old resident of Fort Chipewyan, was recovered Sunday from the same river.