Conservative MP decries 'ridiculous' non-response from PM on ethics probe

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly said he is happy to co-operate with the ethics commissioner and answer any questions she might have about his controversial Caribbean vacation.

That was the line when it came out that Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson was looking into his trip by private helicopter during a vacation in the Bahamas on an island owned by the Aga Khan, the billionaire leader of the Ismaili Muslims who is also a friend of the Trudeau family.

That was also the line when it came out she was investigating the so-called cash-for-access fundraisers involving Trudeau, for which he has since been cleared.

That has been the line at news conferences and during question period, each time the opposition parties have pressed for more details.

Now, it is also the line the Liberals gave Conservative MP Chris Warkentin in response to his order paper question asking for more details of any meetings Trudeau has held with Dawson since his government was sworn in, with no explanation as to why they were not sharing more.