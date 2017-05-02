Gas leak forces evecuations near Parliament Hill
OTTAWA — A gas leak has forced the evacuation of several buildings just off Parliament Hill.
Police and fire services cordoned off a four-block section of downtown in early afternoon.
The leak was thought to have been caused by construction in the area.
The distinctive gas odor swept down the Sparks Street Mall a block from Parliament as police shepherded people out of some buildings and blocked streets.
No injuries were reported.
With evening rush hour approaching the city transit system was urging commuters to catch buses just east and west of the cordoned-off streets.
