Inuit leader in Labrador suspended over alleged 'harassing comments'

MAKKOVIK, N.L. — The leader of an Inuit town on the Labrador coast has been suspended for a week without pay after a woman accused him of making harassing comments during a phone call.

A statement from the regional Nunatsiavut Government says a disciplinary committee investigated the allegation against Makkovik Mayor Herb Jacque.

It says the committee found Jacque treated a female constituent "with a lack of courtesy and respect" last Dec. 4 and is guilty of misconduct.

The committee also requires Jacque to send a written apology to the woman for his words and actions.