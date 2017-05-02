NAFTA burgers: Canadian envoy touts trade deal through example of a hamburger

WASHINGTON — A Canadian MP has used tangible examples, including the ordinary hamburger, to show a Washington audience how difficult it would be to tear up NAFTA and unravel the complex supply chains that link the Canadian and American economies.

The speech from Andrew Leslie, parliamentary secretary for Canada-U.S. relations, comes days after President Donald Trump floated the idea of serving notice the U.S. might start pulling out of the trade agreement in six months.

Leslie told a group at Johns Hopkins University about the tens of thousands of Americans employed by TD Bank, the thousands who work on TransCanada pipelines and the states that have Canada as their No. 1 customer.

And then he brought up burgers, describing how a cow raised in Alberta gets processed in the U.S.; the bun is baked in California with wheat from Saskatchewan; the lettuce might be from Arizona and the tomato from Ontario.

And it's taken several decades to weave supply chains so efficient that the hamburger costs $5, he said.

How do you untangle that?