Northern Canadian man who wished for death by police dead after Mountie shooting

HALL BEACH, Nunavut — RCMP in Nunavut say a man who died following a police-involved shooting had used social media to express a desire for death at the hands of the Mounties.

Officers in the tiny community of Hall Beach got a call late Monday evening regarding someone live-streaming about wanting to die by police.

They went to a home where they were allegedly confronted by a 39-year-old male with a gun.

Mounties say he posed a threat and although officers tried to negotiate with him, he ended up being shot by police and later died.