Number of dead dogs found in Quebec town climbs to 27 after more carcasses found

Quebec provincial police are at a loss to explain the discovery of over two dozen rotting dog carcasses on the outskirts of a town near Quebec City in recent days.

Sgt. Helene Nepton says eight more dead animals were discovered by a citizen on Monday in Cap-Sante, about 50 kilometres southwest of the provincial capital.

That's in addition to 19 others reported by another resident in late April.

Nepton says all 27 appear to be dogs and there are few clues to explain what happened to them.