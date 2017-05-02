Quebec Crown wants criminal inquiry into police union corruption allegations

QUEBEC — The Crown prosecutor's office in Quebec is calling for a criminal inquiry into corruption allegations made by the head of Montreal's police union.

Union head Yves Francoeur claimed last Thursday on a Montreal radio station that the Crown cut short its fraud investigation into the Quebec Liberal party due to political interference.

He alleged the Crown was ready to press charges against one former and one sitting Liberal party member of the legislature but was blocked by someone higher up.

The director of the Crown prosecutor's office, Annick Murphy, said today she asked the deputy minister of the Public Security Department to investigate Francoeur's claims.

She notes Francoeur hasn't spoken with her office or the province's anti-corruption unit since he dropped the bombshell accusations.