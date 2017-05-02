Remains of 20 coyotes found in wooded area of southwestern Ontario

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a grisly discovery on a farm in Norfolk County.

On Friday night, police were called by a resident saying several dead animals had been spotted in a heavily wooded area on a farm.

Officers arrived at the scene on Norfolk County Road 45 and found the decomposed remains of approximately 20 coyotes.

Police revealed the discovery in a news release late Monday night.

They did not indicate how the animals died, how long they had been in the wooded area, or if any suspects were being sought.