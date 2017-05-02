Rising Lake Ontario water level raises concerns at historic lakeside fort

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — The high water levels along Lake Ontario's southern shore have officials at one of the United States' oldest Colonial military sites concerned about potential flood damage.

Bob Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara, tells the Niagara Gazette that the rising water level is threatening to swamp a sea wall that protects a historic structure known as the French Castle.

The French built the stone structure in 1726 when they constructed the fort where the Niagara River flows into the lake. Emerson says if the water level keeps rising it could cause problems for the stability of the French Castle.

Fort officials say part of the shoreline just to the east of property had collapsed into the lake.

The Old Fort Niagara State Historic Site is part of the state parks system.

