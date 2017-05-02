Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public

Some of the world’s loveliest cities are awash in unwanted ornamentation from public urinators. From rapidly developing urban centres to old cobblestone streets, when this basic human need is overlooked the results can be unsightly and dangerous. Though providing more access to public washrooms seems like the most obvious solution, here are creative ways cities are taking control of our uncontrollable urges.

Urinal Planter: To combat what Parisians call “les pipis sauvages” or “wild peeing,” an industrial design firm created a combination urinal/planter. It mixes collected pee with hay, which then marinates for a year in the countryside. After it breaks down into compost, it returns to town to fertilize the parks and flower beds of the City of Light.

Outdoor Urinal: Despite $500 fines, the public (and their dogs) pee all over San Francisco. A street lamp was targeted so many times the base corroded and the pole toppled, almost hitting a driver. Now the city has constructed 27 public washrooms, including an open-air urinal in the famed Delores Park, which led to its own problems and complaints.

Urine Repelling Paint: San Francisco is also one of a handful of cities to deploy special paint that repels the stream back onto the source. The California city coated 30 walls with the substance, originally created to waterproof the likes of motors and machinery. In Hamburg’s St. Pauli district, the treated walls included signs declaring “We pee back!”

Urine Powered Speakers: A Rio de Janeiro NGO harnessed pee to keep beats pumping, and the streets clean, during Carnival. Working like a hydro dam, urinals used the force of the stream to charge speaker batteries. A more high-tech urine-powered battery is under development with Gates Foundation funding. A version debuted at the 2015 Glastonbury festival.