Closing arguments begin at Toronto cafe murder trial

TORONTO — Prosecutors have begun their closing arguments in the trial of four men accused of orchestrating a deadly shooting at a packed Toronto cafe.

The Crown alleges Nicola Nero, Martino Caputo and Rabih Alkhalil hired a hit man to kill John Raposo partly for money and partly for revenge over some unspecified harm he had caused.

It alleges the fourth accused, Dean Wiwchar, was a contract killer who dressed up as a construction worker to carry out the job set out by the others.

All four are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Raposo was fatally shot on the patio of the Sicilian Sidewalk Cafe on the afternoon of June 18, 2012, as soccer fans gathered to watch a Euro Cup game.