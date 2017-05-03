Concerned citizen tells Alberta police 2 drunk men had homemade explosive

BLAIRMORE, Alta. — Mounties say a dangerous situation in southwestern Alberta was averted due to the public.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say they got a call May 1 about two drunk men in possession of a homemade explosive.

The caller said they were talking about blowing it up.

RCMP went to a residence in Blairmore shortly after and the suspects co-operated, showing officers the device they had made.

The Mounties' explosive disposal unit dismantled the device later the same day, and two firearms were also seized at the residence.

Zachary Dillabough, who is 20, and from Blairmore, and 19-year-old Conrad Ockey from Coleman are facing several charges including making an explosive and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both are in custody and are to apply for bail on May 9 in provincial court in Pincher Creek.

"This was a big public safety concern for our community and we were fortunate no one was hurt," Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson said in a news release.