Have owned my mistake, now time for action on defence file: Sajjan

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he skipped a fundraising dinner for Afghan vets this week in order to prepare for a speech today about defence spending.

Sajjan says while he could have gone to the event and tried to make amends for calling himself the architect of a major battle in Afghanistan, he's going to be judged as minister by the outcome of the defence policy review.

The minister told The Canadian Press Wednesday that getting the speech right was important and his time has been tied up in recent days by what he called "other things."

Among those things are days of sustained criticism for referring to himself last month, and in 2015, as the architect of Op Medusa, the largest combat offensive by Canadian troops in Afghanistan.

In 2015, Sajjan told an interviewer that current chief of defence staff Jon Vance had described him that way, but today he refused to repeat the assertion.