Loblaw reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) raised its dividend Wednesday as it reported its latest quarterly profit was up from a year ago.
The grocery and drug store retailer says its quarterly dividend will rise by a penny to 27 cents per share.
The increase came as Loblaw reported $230 million in net earnings available to common shareholders or 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 25.
That was up from $193 million or 47 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue edged higher to $10.40 billion from $10.38 billion a year ago.
Loblaw said its adjusted earnings per share totalled $364 million or 90 cents per diluted share, up from $338 million or 82 cents per share a year ago, due to improvements in operating performance and the repurchase of shares.