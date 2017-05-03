Loblaw reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) raised its dividend Wednesday as it reported its latest quarterly profit was up from a year ago.

The grocery and drug store retailer says its quarterly dividend will rise by a penny to 27 cents per share.

The increase came as Loblaw reported $230 million in net earnings available to common shareholders or 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 25.

That was up from $193 million or 47 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue edged higher to $10.40 billion from $10.38 billion a year ago.