Mom of southern Alberta man found guilty in death of wife says he's innocent

FORT MACLEOD, Alta. — A judge in southern Alberta has found a man guilty of manslaughter in the death of his 22-year-old wife.

The courtroom erupted in applause Wednesday when Allen Day Rider was convicted of killing Brittany Medicine Crane, who was found dead in their home in Standoff on May 21, 2015.

Judge Eric Peterson said he believed friends and family of Medicine Crane, who testified 30-year-old Day Rider had abused her in the past, and did so again hours before her death.

The autopsy report concluded Medicine Crane died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head, neck, torso and extremities, and the medical examiner suggested she was also strangled.

Day Rider’s lawyer said the injuries could have been caused by a fall or a series of falls, as Medicine Crane had been extremely intoxicated, but the judge said that was “wholly unreasonable.”

Peterson pointed out Day Rider was arrested with Medicine Crane’s blood on his pants, his blood was found under one of her fingernails and around the house where her body was discovered, and his face had been scratched and bloodied.

“He beat her and he caused her death.”

Dorothy Medicine Crane said the verdict brings her no comfort.

“All I'm happy about is he's going to be serving justice for what my daughter went through. She suffered three years with him, I watched her every day. I begged her to leave him, but she wouldn't leave him,” she said, sobbing.

She testified she went to the couple's home because she was upset that the couple had been drinking just after returning from substance abuse treatment and found her daughter dead in bed.

Day Rider's mother, Deana, said her son did not kill his wife.

“He's really hurting for the loss of his wife. He's been taking care of his child, he's been going to school and just trying hard for things to work out ... I know he's innocent.”