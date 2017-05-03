NDP Leader Tom Mulcair plans to vote in upcoming French election
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Tom Mulcair plans to vote in the French election this weekend, suggesting his support will be directed toward candidate Emmanuel Macron.
Mulcair, who holds Canadian and French citizenship, says it is easy for him to choose between an "anti-Europe, extreme right-winger" Marine Le Pen and Macron.
Speaking in French today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested he always looks for those who can bring people together rather than divide them.
Mulcair says it is understandable the prime minister made this remark.
On Tuesday, former Liberal leader Stephane Dion — now the prime minister's special envoy to the EU and ambassador to Germany — said Canada prefers to see a president who believes European integration is an asset for the world.
The second round of voting for the French presidential election is slated for Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby