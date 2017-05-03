Six stories in the news today, May 3

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, May 3

FORT MCMURRAY MARKS ONE YEAR SINCE 'THE BEAST'

Fort McMurray residents are marking a year since a ferocious wildfire swept into the northern Alberta city. A low-key, dawn-to-dusk event that includes yoga, dance, art and meditation is planned at a riverfront park. The fire nicknamed 'the beast' started deep in the bush on May 1 of last year and blew up two days later and forced the evacuation of the entire city.

HARJIT SAJJAN TO REVEAL 'HOLE' IN DEFENCE SPENDING

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is expected to set the stage today in an Ottawa speech for the Liberals' much-anticipated defence policy by casting a light on what defence sources call a massive "hole" in military spending. The sources say that hole has resulted in little-to-no money for the replacement of aging equipment. Sajjan is not expected to reveal any details. That will have to wait for the actual defence policy.

SENATE ETHICS COMMITTEE CALLS FOR MEREDITH EXPULSION

The Senate ethics committee has recommended that the upper house take the unprecedented step of expelling disgraced Sen. Don Meredith for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. It's now up to the full Senate, which has never before expelled a member, to decide whether to accept or reject the recommendation. A vote on Meredith's fate can't occur before next Tuesday at the earliest.

RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION SOARING

The National Energy Board says two-thirds of Canada's electricity supply now comes from renewable sources such as hydro and wind power. That places Canada fourth in production, behind China, the United States and Brazil. Hydroelectricity accounts for most renewable electricity, with 60 per cent of all electricity in Canada coming from hydro. Wind power is next at 4.4 per cent, then biomass power at 1.9 per cent and solar power at 0.5 per cent.

ONTARIO SEEKS ADVICE ON YOUTH RADICALIZATION

Ontario's minister of children and youth services says he believes young people can sometimes become radicalized when they don't see a future. And, Michael Coteau says young people should know that there are many options open to them and that the government can offer support. To that end, the province is now seeking experts to conduct research and report back on youth radicalization and how to prevent it.

NEW POTASH MINE SET TO OPEN IN SASKATCHEWAN

The first tonne of marketable potash is expected to be produced at the end of June from the first new mine in Saskatchewan in more than 40 years. After five years of construction, German fertilizer company K+S AG is opening the new mine near Bethune, about 70 kilometres north of Regina. The company said it expects to achieve its desired production capacity of two million tonnes by the end of this year. K+S is the world's fifth largest producer of potash products.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release a batch of census data, including stats on age, sex and types of dwelling in Canada.

— Closing arguments expected to start in trial of four men accused in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto's Little Italy district in June 2012.

— Companies reporting results today include Torstar, Loblaw Companies, Hudbay Minerals, Pengrowth Energy and Gildan Activewear.

— Alberta auditor general Merwan Saher will table a report in the legislature.