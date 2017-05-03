Solo climber on Yukon's Mount Logan awaits rescue after earthquakes

WHITEHORSE — Parks Canada says a team from Kluane National Park in Yukon is in close contact with a climber who is stuck on Canada's highest peak.

Natalia Martinez of Argentina is making a solo ascent of Mount Logan but her plans were disrupted by two powerful earthquakes that jolted the Alaska Panhandle and southwestern Yukon early Monday.

Parks Canada's Christine Aikens says the visitor safety team from Kluane National Park in Haines Junction is working with Martinez to develop a plan to get her off the mountain.

An official with the company that flew the 37-year-old woman to the east ridge of Mount Logan several weeks ago says she is pinned down at about 3,700 metres but has moved her camp to a safer area.

Sian Williams with Icefield Discovery says Martinez is an experienced climber and she is waiting out a storm that might not lift until Thursday or Friday.