Trial hears Halifax student may have disappeared after violent home invasion

HALIFAX — A young woman who was dating Taylor Samson says the pair had plans to go to a nightclub the day he disappeared in 2015, but that he went out and never returned.

MacKenzie Ruthven outlined her last moments with Samson in testimony Tuesday at the trial of 24-year-old William Sandeson, who is charged with the first-degree murder of the 22-year-old Halifax student.

Ruthven told the court that she briefly saw him during the day on Aug. 15, 2015, but repeatedly sent text messages and called Samson's phone without response when he did not come back.

Court also saw two interrogation videos showing a police officer tell Sandeson that investigators were at his Henry Street apartment, searching it for evidence, and asked Sandeson repeatedly where Taylor was.

In one of the videos Sandeson denies knowing where Samson is, but then changes his story and tells police that while Samson was at his apartment, several people broke in and may have taken Samson.

Sandeson tells police there was a lot of blood at the residence and admits to cleaning it up and hiding money that was left behind.