Woman dies in hospital after high-speed crash on Queen Elizabeth Way
BURLINGTON, Ont. — A 61-year-old Hamilton woman has died in hospital following a high-speed crash in Burlington, Ont., on Wednesday evening.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the westbound Queen Elizabeth Way at Guelph Line around 9:30 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there were reports of a vehicle travelling aggressively at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
One vehicle rolled over several times onto the shoulder of the highway and its driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Schmidt said the woman later died of her injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.
The police investigation was expected to keep all westbound lanes of the QEW at Guelph Line closed until about 3 a.m. (CP24)
