A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over the years

The Queen and Prince Philip have lavished much attention on Canada over their lives, each visiting the country more than 20 times over the years. The list below includes some notable visits by Philip, who is retiring from royal duties this fall.

1951: Princess Elizabeth and her new husband, Prince Philip, made a coast to coast tour of the country. It was Princess Elizabeth's inaugural visit to Canada.

1954: Prince Philip made a solo, 20-day visit to various Canadian cities including Ottawa and Vancouver.

1957: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh made a four-day visit to Hull and Ottawa, where they officially opened that fall's session of parliament. It was Her Majesty's first visit as Queen

1959: The Queen, with Prince Philip, made a six-week tour of all provinces and territories. Highlights included being on hand for the opening of the St. Lawrence seaway.

1962: Over a span of 23 days, Prince Philip attended a Commonwealth Study Conference and visited five cities across Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

1964: The Queen and Prince Philip visited Charlottetown, Quebec City and Ottawa to attend commemoration of confederation meetings that took place a century earlier.

1967: The Queen and Prince Philip spent six days in Ottawa and Montreal attending celebrations for Canada's centennial and Expo67.

1967: Prince Philip travelled to Winnipeg to open the 1967 Pan American Games.

1969: Prince Philip visited six provinces in roughly two weeks to study operations of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

1970: The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Charles visited Manitoba to mark the 100th anniversary of the province’s entry into Confederation. They also toured the Northwest Territories to participate in its centennial.

1971: The Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited British Columbia to mark its centenary anniversary of joining Confederation.

1973: The Queen and Prince Philip visited Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Alberta. They marked the RCMP centennial, the centennial of P.E.I. joining Confederation and the tercentennial of Kingston, Ont.

1973: Less than a month after their previous visit,the Queen and Prince Philip returned to Canada to greet heads of government at Commonwealth meetings in Ottawa.

1976: The Queen and princes Philip, Charles, Andrew and Edward toured Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. They also took in the opening ceremonies for the Montreal Olympics and stayed to watch Princess Anne compete in equestrian events.

1977: The Queen and Prince Philip made a five-day visit to Ottawa to mark her Silver Jubilee.

1978: The Queen and princes Philip, Edward and Andrew visited Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and Alberta, where they attended the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton.

1982: The Queen, accompanied by Prince Philip, visited Ottawa for four days in order to sign the proclamation of the Constitution Act.

1983: The Queen and Prince Philip toured various cities in British Columbia over a three-day visit.

1984: The Queen and Prince Philip visited New Brunswick and Ontario for both provinces’ bicentennials. The Queen then carried on alone to tour Manitoba.

1987: The Queen and Prince Philip visited British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Quebec over a 16-day long tour.

1989: Prince Philip made a four-day visit to attend various ceremonies in Montreal.

1993: Prince Philip travelled solo to Toronto and Montreal for various presentations and ceremonies.

1994: The Queen and Prince Philip toured Nova Scotia and British Columbia, where they attended the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. The Duke of Edinburgh also made stops in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

1997: The Queen and Prince Philip travelled to Newfoundland in order to celebrate the 500th anniversary of John Cabot’s arrival. The Queen also visited several cities in Ontario, while Prince Philip surveyed flood damage in Manitoba.

2002: The Queen and Prince Philip made an 11-day visit to Canada on the last leg of their Commonwealth Golden Jubilee tour. Among other events, she dropped a ceremonial puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, attended a lunch at Rideau Hall with 51 distinguished Canadians and presented the RCMP musical ride with an Irish mare.

2005: The Queen and Prince Philip made a nine-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta to celebrate both provinces' centennials. The trip was characterized by torrents of rain at nearly every stop.

2010: Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Queen made a nine-day trip to Canada, starting with a stop in Halifax where she reviewed a flotilla for international warships. The Queen also visited Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Waterloo, Ont.

2013: Prince Philip made a solo, two-day visit to Toronto where he was presented with the highest rank of the Order of Canada. He also awarded new regimental colours to the Third Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment.