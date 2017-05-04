A look at terms used to describe gender identity, expression

OTTAWA — There are a number of terms used in discussing gender.

Here are some entries on the subject drawn from The Associated Press Stylebook:

Gender:

Gender refers to a person's social identity, while sex refers to biological characteristics. Not all people fall under one of two categories for sex or gender, according to medical organizations.

Cisgender:

The term may be used to describe people who do not identify as transgender. Cisgender refers to gender and is not synonymous with heterosexual, which refers to sexuality.

Gender nonconforming:

A term for people who do not conform to the traditional view of two genders. Not synonymous with transgender.

Intersex:

Term for people born with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don't fit typical definitions for males or females at birth.

Transgender:

An adjective that describes people whose biology at birth does not match their gender identity. It does not require sex reassignment.

Sex reassignment:

Treatments, surgeries and other medical procedures used by transgender people to match their sex to their gender. Sex reassignment is not necessary for people to transition their gender.

Transition: