A look at terms used to describe gender identity, expression
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — There are a number of terms used in discussing gender.
Here are some entries on the subject drawn from The Associated Press Stylebook:
Gender:
Gender refers to a person's social identity, while sex refers to biological characteristics. Not all people fall under one of two categories for sex or gender, according to medical organizations.
Cisgender:
The term may be used to describe people who do not identify as transgender. Cisgender refers to gender and is not synonymous with heterosexual, which refers to sexuality.
Gender nonconforming:
A term for people who do not conform to the traditional view of two genders. Not synonymous with transgender.
Intersex:
Term for people born with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don't fit typical definitions for males or females at birth.
Transgender:
An adjective that describes people whose biology at birth does not match their gender identity. It does not require sex reassignment.
Sex reassignment:
Treatments, surgeries and other medical procedures used by transgender people to match their sex to their gender. Sex reassignment is not necessary for people to transition their gender.
Transition:
The process by which transgender people change the physical characteristics associated with their sex at birth to those matching their gender identity. It may but does not need to include sex reassignment procedures.