Canadian exports hit record high in March as trade deficit narrows

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says exports rose to a record high in March as the country's trade deficit narrowed to $135 million.

Economists had expected a deficit of $800 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

The shortfall follows a deficit of $1.1 billion the month before.

Exports rose 3.8 per cent in March to $47.0 billion, due to higher shipments of energy products and consumer goods.

Exports of energy products gained 7.0 per cent to $8.7 billion, while consumer goods were up 6.8 per cent to $6.1 billion.