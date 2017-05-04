Quebec man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 1996 death

NEW CARLISLE, Que. — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a Quebec woman in 1996.

Real Savoie's plea was entered Wednesday at the courthouse in New Carlisle in eastern Quebec.

Savoie, 54, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Sonia Raymond on a beach in the Gaspe community of Maria in July 1996.

Savoie had been on trial for several weeks and had been scheduled to testify Wednesday.

The plea came after negotiations between his lawyers and Crown officials.

Savoie was arrested in Montreal in April 2014.