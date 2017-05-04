The ongoing saga to replace Canada's aging CF-18 Air Force fleet: a chronology

OTTAWA — A program to buy new planes to replace the CF-18 fighter jets flown by the Royal Canadian Air Force for more than 30 years has become a long and complicated process. Here is a timeline of the effort thus far:

1997: The Liberal government invests $10 million in the U.S.-led Joint Strike Fighter program to develop a new fighter jet.

2000: Upgrades to the existing fleet of CF-18s begin in order to keep them flying until 2020.

2001: Lockheed Martin's F-35 wins a competition under the Joint Strike Fighter program, beating out Boeing.

2010: The Conservative government announces it will buy 65 F-35s to replace the CF-18s at a cost of $9 billion. The cost estimate and decision to sole source generate controversies for more than two years.

2012:

— The auditor general releases report saying the price tag is $10 billion higher than stated. Conservatives freeze the budget and hand the procurement process over to a new secretariat.

— A separate Defence Department review later in the year pegs the full cost of owning and operating 65 F-35s through the 2050s at nearly $46 billion.

— The National Fighter Procurement Secretariat awards contract to KPMG to review financials for the fighter jet replacement program.

— The secretariat begins consulting industry on available options to replace the CF-18.

— The Defence Department does its own assessment of the F-35.

— An independent panel is also appointed to review fighter jet options.

2014:

— Independent panel delivers its report to government. It evaluated several plans but made no recommendation, a decision left to senior bureaucrats.

— The recommendation to cabinet is that the F-35 is the right choice.

— The Conservative government says it will continue to participate in the Joint Strike Fighter Program to keep all options open until a decision is made on the replacement of the CF-18 fleet.

2015:

During the election campaign, the Liberals commit to forgoing the F-35, promising instead to hold an open and transparent competition to find a new plane. After forming government in November 2015, the mandate letter for Defence Minister Sajjan repeats promise to hold a competition, but drops specific language on F-35s.

2016:

— Air Force commander Lt.-Gen. Michael Hood tells a Commons committee that Canada has enough fighter jets and a decision on a replacement can wait five years.

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the Air Force is facing a "capability gap," which he later explains as a shortage of fighter jets to meet Canada's NATO and Norad commitments.

— Hood later tells a Senate committee that after his initial testimony, the Liberal government changed the Air Force's requirements, which created the shortage of fighter jets.

— Sajjan announces a new round of consultations with industry to decide the best path forward.

— Canada pays $33 million to stay in the F-35 program.

— The Liberal government announces it will enter negotiations with U.S. company Boeing to buy 18 Super Hornets as a stop-gap to make sure the air force has enough fighter jets until a replacement for Canada's CF-18s can be chosen in about five years. Costs are not disclosed.

2017