Two arrested in Hamilton homicide; one suspect still sought

Hamilton police say two female suspects have turned themselves in to authorities in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man.

Investigators have released no other details about the arrests, which came a day after police said they were looking for three teenaged girls in relation with the incident.

Police say Hayder Qasim-Rushdi of Mississauga, Ont., showed up at a gas station in Hamilton on Friday covered in blood and died in hospital on Sunday.

They said Wednesday he had allegedly been stabbed with a knife, which was recovered and submitted for forensic testing.

Police said three 17-year-old girls, who cannot be identified because of their age, were wanted on charges of second-degree murder.