News / Canada

Brothers aged 6 and 8 crash parents' truck at Tim Hortons in Jarvis, Ont.

JARVIS, Ont. — An eight-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother escaped unharmed after they allegedly crashed their parents' truck at a Tim Hortons coffee shop in southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police say the boys took the pickup truck around 7 a.m. Thursday to go to the restaurant to get some breakfast.

They say the eight-year-old, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle in the Tim Hortons' drive-thru in Jarvis, Ont.

The truck hopped the curb and veered into a field where it became stuck.

Police say a Tim Hortons' employee checked on the truck and discovered the children.

No charges were laid and the boys were turned over to their parents.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular