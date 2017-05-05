Edmonton-area parents charged after alleged abuse of their children

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — An Edmonton-area man is facing charges for the alleged sexual assault of his two school-age children, while the children's mother is accused of failing to contact police about it.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit in Edmonton began investigating in March after a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Virginia about a social media user uploading child pornography.

A suspect was identified and police seized a number of computer and electronic devices from a home in St. Albert.

Investigators discovered the alleged abuse, which they believe occurred over a period of at least three years.

The 35-year-old father is facing several counts that include sexual assault, while the 32-year-old mother is charged with causing a youth to need intervention under Alberta's Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.