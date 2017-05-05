High-speed intersection crash in southern Alberta claims two young lives
COALDALE, Alta. — Two teenage boys are dead after the pickup truck they were in slammed broadside into a semi in southern Alberta.
Coaldale RCMP say the tractor-trailer unit flipped at least once when the pickup struck it at high speed Thursday afternoon at the intersection of two gravel roads.
The 17- and 14-year-old boys, both from the Taber area, died at the scene.
A 25-year-old man who was driving the semi was taken to the Lethbridge hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it was clear and sunny at the time of the crash.
They also say the north and south sides of the intersection have yield signs.