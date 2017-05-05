Liberals reject Senate amendments to bill overseeing unionization rules

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has set up a showdown with the Senate over whether workers should be required to unionize through a secret ballot.

The showdown is over one of the Liberal government's first pieces of legislation, Bill C-4, which sought to overturn two labour laws passed under the previous Conservative government.

The Senate agreed with a portion of the Liberal bill that ends a requirement that unions publicly post details of their spending, but voted against provisions that would require workers to sign unionization cards, known as the card check system, instead of holding a secret ballot.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the Liberals won't accept the change, because it would harm labour relations.

A bill can only become law if the House of Commons and Senate agree on the same wording of a piece of legislation.